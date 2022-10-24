WAVERLY – The St. Paul’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will host a Mini Mall on Friday, Nov. 4 from 5 to 8 p.m. and Saturday, Nov. 5 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.
The Mini Mall allows you to shop from various local vendors while supporting St. Paul’s PTO program. Food will also be available from Flips and The Taco Shack food trucks. This year, the PTO has also added garage sale vendors, where families can sell their garage sale items. All are welcome to come either day to shop for the upcoming holiday season!