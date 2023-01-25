The St. Paul’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will host a Winter Carnival on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.
This family-friendly event will provide games and enjoyment for the whole family. Any child wishing to participate must purchase a wristband, which are available for $8 individually or $20 max per family in advance. Wristbands can be purchased in advance online at stpaulswaverly.org/register. Cost at the door will be $10 individually or $25 max per family. Adults are free!
Students from St. Paul’s Capstone program will also serve a meal from 5 to 6:30 p.m. the night of the event. The menu will include hot dogs, chips, carrots with ranch dressing and apple nachos. Each meal costs $5 per person. Your meal(s) can be ordered online using the same link to purchase wristbands.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is dedicated to providing students with a quality education in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. The goal of St. Paul’s PTO is to help the school create the best environment for the students to learn, grow and to meet their God-given potential. To learn more, please visit stpaulswaverly.org/school and follow us on Facebook.