The St. Paul’s Parent Teacher Organization (PTO) will host a Winter Carnival on Friday, Feb. 3 from 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.

This family-friendly event will provide games and enjoyment for the whole family. Any child wishing to participate must purchase a wristband, which are available for $8 individually or $20 max per family in advance. Wristbands can be purchased in advance online at stpaulswaverly.org/register. Cost at the door will be $10 individually or $25 max per family. Adults are free!