In August, St. Paul’s Lutheran School received its scores from the annual state mandated test, the Iowa Student Assessment of Student Progress (ISASP) with positive results. A great majority of its students’ percentages out-performed the state’s percentages.
“Our student performance continues to amaze me,” said Tamela Johnson, principal of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. “I beam with pride as I observe the effectiveness of our daily instruction.”
Based on the spring of 2019 to the spring of 2021 ISASP results, more students across the state were not proficient in math and reading. With a couple of exceptions, almost all of St. Paul’s third through sixth graders were in either the Proficient or Advanced categories (over 80%).
“It is evident that our teachers, students and families are working together to ensure student success,” Johnson said.
Enrollment at St. Paul’s Lutheran School is open to students from all faith backgrounds. Online registration for the 2021-22 academic year is still open. Go to stpaulswaverly.org/register.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.