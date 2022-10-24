WAVERLY – Students at St. Paul’s Lutheran School will participate in the American Heart Association’s Kids Heart Challenge from Monday, Oct. 24 to Friday, Nov. 4.
The Kids Heart Challenge is a fun event where the students will learn about their heart and whole-body wellness while raising donations for the American Heart Association. These funds help kids throughout the United States facing heart-health issues.
“The Kids Heart Challenge is a fun and exciting event where the students will learn about their hearts while helping others by raising money for the American Heart Association. Generosity is such an important part of Christ’s message,” said St. Paul’s physical education teacher, Matt Rewerts.
The event will kick off Oct. 24 with a visit from Amy Knoll with the American Heart Association. She will share ideas with the students on how they can live a heart-healthy lifestyle, and different activities they can do to stay active.
“The Kids Heart Challenge provides an opportunity for our students to learn about ways we can keep our hearts healthy, and ways we can ‘be the torch’ to share the news about others with heart disease,” said St. Paul’s school principal, Tamela Johnson.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is dedicated to providing students with a quality education in an environment where Christian faith is taught, learned and lived. To learn more, please visit stpaulswaverly.org/school and follow us on Facebook.