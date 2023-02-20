St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will hold multiple Ash Wednesday services on Wednesday, Feb. 22. All are welcome to join in worship. The imposition of ashes will be distributed at all services.
The first worship service will be held at 8:35 a.m. with the students of St. Paul’s Lutheran School. A family-oriented worship service will be held at 5:30 p.m., with a traditional worship service at 6:30 p.m.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.