WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will host a Senior Adult Lunch on Tuesday, Aug. 30 in the Parish Hall. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. with devotions, followed by a program given by St. Paul’s Lutheran School principal, Tamela Johnson. She will be providing updates and information regarding St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The menu will include a baked potato bar, salad and dessert. Sign up for the lunch by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. The Senior Adult Lunch is geared toward community members ages 60 and up.