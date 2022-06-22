WAVERLY –St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will host the BlueTone Jazz Collective at an outdoor worship service on Sunday, July 3 at 10:45 a.m. Worship will begin at 11 a.m., with all music in the service led by the BlueTone Jazz Collective. Family-based activities will be held after the service, where families can come enjoy additional music by the band, yard games, root beer floats and fellowship. All are welcome to come enjoy this free, unique worship experience!
The BlueTone Jazz Collective is a collaboration of eastern Iowa professionals brought together by their love of music. Established in 2009, their mix of musical and professional backgrounds brings together a unique jazz experience. Their music style ranges from the Blues to Dixieland and the Great American Songbook. They play a variety of familiar tunes including “Route 66,” “Summertime” and “Sweet Home Chicago.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.