St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will host a free Thanksgiving meal at noon on Thursday, Nov. 24. The meal will be served in St. Paul’s Parish Hall, and dine-in, takeout and delivery options will be available.
The menu for the meal will include turkey, ham, green beans, corn, stuffing, squash, mashed potatoes, gravy, relish tray vegetables and dessert. Register for St. Paul’s Thanksgiving meal online at stpaulswaverly.org/register or call the church office at 319-352-3850. If you would like to have your meal delivered, please include your name, phone number and address.