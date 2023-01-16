St. Paul’s Lutheran School will host a Preschool Open House and Kindergarten Orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Preschool Open House will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., and the Kindergarten Orientation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.
This event is free and open to the public. If you are interested in enrolling your student at St. Paul’s, this will be a great opportunity to learn more about its preschool and kindergarten programs.
St. Paul’s is a Lutheran School that is open to children of all denominations/faiths and it is accredited through the Iowa Department of Education and follows the same or similar curriculum as the public school. St. Paul’s preschool education follows the Creative Curriculum and the Iowa Quality Preschool Program Standards. Student goals center on emotional, language, social, cognitive and physical development. Classes are offered in five arrangements to meet the various needs of children ages 3-5.
“St. Paul’s Lutheran School offers a faith-based education in a creative and compassionate environment with gifted instructors,” said Tamela Johnson, St. Paul’s school principal. “It is an amazing place to learn.”
To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s preschool and elementary programs, visit their website at stpaulswaverly.org/school or follow St. Paul’s on Facebook and Instagram @stpaulswaverlyschool.
Enrollment for the 2023-2024 academic year will open Tuesday, Feb. 14. To enroll your child, visit stpaulswaverly.org/register or call the school office at 319-352-1484. To hold your spot, you must pay the $60 registration fee at stpaulswaverly.org/give or visit the school office.