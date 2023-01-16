St. Paul’s Lutheran School will host a Preschool Open House and Kindergarten Orientation on Tuesday, Jan. 31. The Preschool Open House will be held from 5 to 6 p.m., and the Kindergarten Orientation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m.

This event is free and open to the public. If you are interested in enrolling your student at St. Paul’s, this will be a great opportunity to learn more about its preschool and kindergarten programs.