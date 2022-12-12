St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will host a Senior Adult Lunch on Tuesday, Dec. 20 in the Parish Hall. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. with devotions. This month’s program will be given by the 3rd grade class at St. Paul’s Lutheran School. They will be singing Christmas carols.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The menu will homemade macaroni and cheese, hots dogs, salad and dessert. RSVP for the lunch online at stpaulswaverly.org/register or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. The Senior Adult Lunch is geared toward community members ages 60 and up.