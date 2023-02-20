St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will host a Senior Adult Lunch on Tuesday, Feb. 28 in the Parish Hall. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. with devotions. This month’s program will be given by a representative from Cedar Valley Hospice.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The menu will include a baked potato bar, salad and dessert. RSVP for the lunch online at stpaulswaverly.org/register or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. The Senior Adult Lunch is geared toward community members ages 60 and up.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.