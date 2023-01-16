St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will host a Senior Adult Lunch on Tuesday, Jan. 31 in the Parish Hall. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. with devotions. This month’s program will be given by Travis Toliver, I.O.M., and Executive Director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and the Main Street Program.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The menu will include chicken pot pie, salad, a dinner roll and dessert. RSVP for the lunch online at stpaulswaverly.org/register or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. The Senior Adult Lunch is geared toward community members ages 60 and up.