WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will host a Senior Adult Lunch on Tuesday, Nov. 29 in the Parish Hall. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. with devotions. This month’s program will be given by the Waverly Police Department, and will discuss “phishing,” which is a cyber attack that attempts to steal your personal information.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The menu will shepherd’s pie, salad, a roll and dessert. Sign up for the lunch online at stpaulswaverly.org/register or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. The Senior Adult Lunch is geared toward community members ages 60 and up.