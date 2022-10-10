WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will host a Senior Adult Lunch on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in the Parish Hall. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW. The program will begin at 10:30 a.m. with devotions. This month’s program will be given by the Cedar Valley Reader’s Theater.
Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. The menu will lasagna, lettuce salad and dessert. Sign up for the lunch online at stpaulswaverly.org/register or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. The Senior Adult Lunch is geared toward community members ages 60 and up.