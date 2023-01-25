Join St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School for their Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29! Enjoy these sweet treats and support the St. Paul’s Vacation Bible School program.
Cinnamon rolls will be available on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. during St. Paul’s coffee fellowship time. They will also be available Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. The cinnamon rolls will be available for a free will offering. Takeout boxes will be available.
“Our annual Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser is for our Vacation Bible School program. It’s important to our congregation to have this as a free program for our community and this fundraiser helps to ensure that it remains free to any child that wants to attend,” said Deb Bachman, director of faith formation at St. Paul’s.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly, IA, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn, and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.