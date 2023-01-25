Join St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School for their Cinnamon Roll Fundraiser on Saturday, Jan. 28 and Sunday, Jan. 29! Enjoy these sweet treats and support the St. Paul’s Vacation Bible School program.

Cinnamon rolls will be available on Saturday, Jan. 28 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. during St. Paul’s coffee fellowship time. They will also be available Sunday, Jan. 29 from 10 to 11 a.m. The cinnamon rolls will be available for a free will offering. Takeout boxes will be available.