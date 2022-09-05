WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School in Waverly will host a variety of service opportunities on God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday on Sunday, Sept. 11. God’s Work, Our Hands Sunday is observed by congregations of the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America, and serves as an opportunity to celebrate being one church, freed in Christ to serve and love our neighbor.
Service opportunities will include a food packing event, working on quilts and packing kits for Lutheran World Relief and creating decorated placemats and cards for residents at Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community in Waverly.