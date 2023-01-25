WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is partnering with Wartburg College to collect food for campus and Waverly community ministries. The food will go to support Wartburg’s St. Elizabet Bread Basket, which helps to support campus food insecurity, as well as the Community Action Food shelf in Waverly.
“Across Iowa and on Wartburg College’s campus, there are people who don’t know where their next meal will come from. Wartburg Spiritual Life and Campus Ministry is holding a food drive to help provide food for our campus and our community!” said Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life at Wartburg. “Partnering with St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, we have challenged Luther College to try and gather more food than we do. If we gather more food and raise more money than Luther College, then their campus pastor will have to wear a Wartburg College shirt in Chapel one day in February. If Luther manages to gather more food than we do, Wartburg’s campus pastor will have to wear a Luther shirt in Chapel.”
All donations are gratefully accepted. Items to specifically consider donating include cans of soup, ramen noodles, instant cups of macaroni and cheese, cans/pouches of tuna or chicken, smaller boxes of cereal, crackers, peanut butter and granola bars.
““St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School has a long history of partnering with Wartburg College. This opportunity to both help those in need and outshine Luther College is just too good to pass up,” said Mark Anderson, interim lead pastor at St. Paul’s.
Donations can be dropped off at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School or in the Wartburg Chapel at Wartburg College. St. Paul’s is located at 301 1st St. NW in Waverly.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.