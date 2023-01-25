WAVERLY – St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is partnering with Wartburg College to collect food for campus and Waverly community ministries. The food will go to support Wartburg’s St. Elizabet Bread Basket, which helps to support campus food insecurity, as well as the Community Action Food shelf in Waverly.

“Across Iowa and on Wartburg College’s campus, there are people who don’t know where their next meal will come from. Wartburg Spiritual Life and Campus Ministry is holding a food drive to help provide food for our campus and our community!” said Halcyon Bjornstad, interim dean of spiritual life at Wartburg. “Partnering with St. Paul Lutheran Church & School, we have challenged Luther College to try and gather more food than we do. If we gather more food and raise more money than Luther College, then their campus pastor will have to wear a Wartburg College shirt in Chapel one day in February. If Luther manages to gather more food than we do, Wartburg’s campus pastor will have to wear a Luther shirt in Chapel.”