St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will present “Longest Night: Evening Prayer for Advent” on Wednesday, Dec. 1 at 6:30 p.m. in the St. Paul’s Sanctuary, 301 First St. NW, Waverly.
This will be a service of prayer with music from Taizé. Devin Wipperman and his mother, Jennifer Wipperman will be leading the congregation in meditative song.
“My mother and I have a tradition of playing together at Advent, just as she played with her mother,” Devin Wipperman said. “This service gives us a moment to slow down and reflect on the struggles or loss in our lives, as we begin this season of hope.”
While the holiday season can be a time for celebration, we also can experience stress, sadness and loneliness. This quiet evening of music, scripture and a unique exploration of the Christmas story will provide a quiet time of reflection, relaxation and comfort for those who can feel overwhelmed by the holidays.
All are invited to attend this beautiful, reflective service.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.