St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School will be welcoming their first guest preacher weekend of 2022 in February as part of the 150th anniversary year-long celebration. Pastor Larry Trachte will be the guest preacher and will be preaching on Saturday, Feb. 5, and Sunday, Feb. 6.
Following the 5:30 p.m. service on Saturday, there will be a light catered meal. The meal will begin at 6:15 p.m. and Pastor Trachte will be present to greet members and mingle. He will again preach on Sunday, and there will be a short introduction of him during the coffee hour which takes place from 10-11 a.m. each Sunday.
To attend the Saturday meal, an RSVP online should be made by Monday, Jan. 31. You can do so by going to www.stpaulswaverly.org/register/ or by calling the church office at 319-352-3850. Donations for the meal will be accepted.
Trachte served on St. Paul’s ministry team from 1970-1974. He returned to St. Paul’s in 2017 to serve as a preaching pastor.
“I have enjoyed and appreciated the chance to return to the pulpit where I first began my ordained ministry,” Trachte said.
Members of his own family are current active church members of St. Paul’s and he even has grandchildren who attend and have graduated from St. Paul’s Lutheran School.
“I remain grateful to God and St. Paul’s for half a century of blessings shared in this special community,” said Trachte.
All are invited to attend as St. Paul’s welcomes back Pastor Trachte. Upcoming preaching dates can be found on our 150th Anniversary webpage.
For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary events and activities at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.