Two interns joined the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School staff this year. Leticia Silva and Katie Hirv are college students from Wartburg College.
Silva is the intern of Dr. Karen Black, St. Paul’s organist and director of Traditional Worship and Sarah Bouska, St. Paul’s director of Contemporary Worship for this fall.
“I am excited to be working with Leticia Silva as a church music intern at St. Paul’s,” Black said. “A native of Brazil, Leticia brings a wealth of skills and talents which she will be using as she also learns more about a variety of music ministries.”
Silva is a Church Music Major from Brazil. She came to Wartburg through the ELCA’s International Women’s Leadership initiative. Silva will observe and participate with the St. Paul’s music program.
“Leticia will be participating in several ensembles, including Bells of Praise, Chancel Choir, and the Contemporary Worship team, and will be providing leadership in those ensembles as well,” said Black.
Hirv is a senior at Wartburg College, majoring in Journalism & Communications. She will fulfill her internship at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School as the administrative assistant for Deb Bachman, director of Faith Formation.
“I’m excited to welcome Katie Hirv as the faith formation intern,” said Bachman. “She will be a wonderful asset in publicizing all that we have to offer. Her enthusiasm and creativity will be a welcome addition to St. Paul’s.”
Last year, Hirv served as the St. Paul’s social media intern. This year, she will be helping with social media and marketing of St. Paul’s programming.
“I’m so incredibly blessed to be able to serve St. Paul’s in this capacity,” Hirv said.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.