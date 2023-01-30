St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s youth students will host a Mardi Gras dinner on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 per person, which includes the meal, a drink ticket to the Bremer Brewery and live entertainment from the BlueTone Jazz Collective. All proceeds will go toward the 2024 ELCA Youth Gathering in New Orleans.
The menu will include soup or salad, pasta with alfredo sauce, choice of chicken or andouille sausage, vegetables, breadsticks and the dessert table. In addition, the Bremer Brewery will be open late the night of the event for those wishing to use their drink ticket.
The BlueTone Jazz Collective is a collaboration of eastern Iowa professionals brought together by their love of music. Established in 2009, their mix of musical and professional backgrounds brings together a unique jazz experience. Their music style ranges from the Blues to Dixieland and the Great American Songbook. They play a variety of familiar tunes including “Route 66,” “Summertime” and “Sweet Home Chicago.”
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. St. Paul’s welcomes people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.