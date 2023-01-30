St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s youth students will host a Mardi Gras dinner on Sunday, Feb. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Tickets cost $30 per person, which includes the meal, a drink ticket to the Bremer Brewery and live entertainment from the BlueTone Jazz Collective. All proceeds will go toward the 2024 ELCA Youth Gathering in New Orleans.

The menu will include soup or salad, pasta with alfredo sauce, choice of chicken or andouille sausage, vegetables, breadsticks and the dessert table. In addition, the Bremer Brewery will be open late the night of the event for those wishing to use their drink ticket.