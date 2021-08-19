Fall music programming is starting back up at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. St. Paul’s invites everyone to come join their Chancel Choir and Bells of Praise. Rehearsals for both choirs start Wednesday, Aug. 25.
St. Paul’s Chancel Choir is the adult choir of the church, open to all singers ninth-grade and older. Chancel Choir sings two Sundays each month and is responsible for leading hymnody, presenting choral anthems and enhancing worship through their musical offerings. They meet Wednesdays from 7:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Their repertoire spans from the 15th century to present, ranging from accessible hymn arrangements to more complex choral works. They are led by Mark Lehmann, St. Paul’s new Chancel Choir director.
“I’m very excited for the opportunity to direct St. Paul’s Chancel Choir,” said Lehmann. “We have an excellent group, and my aim is to continue that excellence while having fun sharing our musical talents.”
Lehmann started as the director Aug. 1, 2021. In the past, he taught voice and was interim director of the Castle Singers at Wartburg College and was a vocal music instructor at Waverly-Shell Rock High School. Lehmann is ready to get started on this new adventure as chancel choir director.
“Music in worship is one of our congregation’s gifts,” said Lehmann. “I am honored to continue that tradition.”
Another musical tradition at St. Paul’s is their bell choir, “Bells of Praise.” The choir is open to any ringer of middle school age and up and uses a set of four octaves of Schulmerich bells and four octaves of chimes. They meet Wednesdays from 6:30 to 7:15 p.m.
The bell choir is directed by Dr. Karen Black, St. Paul’s new organist & director of Traditional Worship. Black is the Rudi Inselmann Endowed professor of Organ at Wartburg College where she teaches organ and church music, music theory and conducts the Kantorei choral ensemble and Hand Bell Choirs.
Black is happy to join the St. Paul’s staff and can’t wait to get started with Bells of Praise.
“I am thrilled to be working with St. Paul’s bell choir,” Black said. “I encourage people to give it a try, even if they have not played bells previously.”
St. Paul’s staff and members are happy to have both Black and Lehmann join the staff.
“Dr. Karen Black and Mark Lehmann both bring a wealth of experience to St. Paul’s and we are delighted to welcome them aboard,” said Rev. Arthur C. Bergren, lead pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
For any questions about Chancel Choir, contact Mark Lehmann at mark.lehmann@stpaulswaverly.org. With any questions about Bells of Praise, contact Dr. Karen Black at karen.black@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.