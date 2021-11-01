The St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Sixth-Grade Capstone students will be hosting a “Day of Honoring” on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The day begins with the opening pledge at the St. Paul’s flagpole at 8:15 a.m., which transitions into its annual Veterans Breakfast at 8:30 a.m. in the St. Paul’s Narthex.
This veteran’s celebration is a way for the sixth-grade students to thank our local veterans for their service to our country. All veterans are invited, and the event includes breakfast and fellowship.
“The first year I attended St. Paul’s Veterans Breakfast, one of the girls came up to us and was extremely interested in our stories,” Dan Graeser, former attendee of the Veterans Breakfast, said. “I was very impressed, and I thought it was very good for the younger generation to have the opportunity to ask us questions about our service and our war experiences.”
Following the breakfast, there will be the Town Hall in the St. Paul’s Parish Hall at 9:30 a.m., where students will be interviewing local veterans.
“The Veterans Breakfast is an opportunity for our students to show their appreciation to area veterans,” Danielle Mummelthei, former St. Paul’s sixth-grade teacher, said. “Students serve breakfast and provide a short program for these very important members of our community. It is an event that has grown each year.”
For more information, visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander at 319-504-5699 or capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.