St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Sixth Grade Capstone class will be hosting a to-go meal on Monday, Dec. 13 from 5-6:30 p.m.
The cost of each meal is $8 and the funds raised will support the sixth-grade capstone fundraising program. Veterans are invited to eat free as a way to say “thank you for your service.” This month’s menu includes lasagna, breadstick, salad and dessert.
The pick-up location for this event will be located at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s North Parking Lot, 301 First St. NW Waverly, IA 50677. Please order your meals by going to stpaulswaverly.org/register. Registration will close on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 5 p.m.
For more information visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander at 319-504-5699 or capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). It is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs similar to public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.