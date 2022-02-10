St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Sixth Grade Capstone class will be hosting another delicious to-go meal from 5-6:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 21.
The cost of each meal is $9. Veterans are invited to eat free as a way to say “thank you for your service.” This month’s menu includes a pulled pork sandwich, coleslaw, baked beans and cornbread.
The pick-up location for this event will be located at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School’s Drive-Up at the Corson Family Riverview Entrance (NE Door 1), 301 First St. NW Waverly, IA 50677.
You can order your meals by going to stpaulswaverly.org/register or calling the church office (319-352-3850) or school office (319-352-1484). Registration will close at noon Sunday, Feb. 20.
For more information visit St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s Facebook page or contact Lisa Alexander at 319-504-5699 or capstone@stpaulswaverly.org.
The funds raised directly support the sixth-grade class as students prepare for their trip to Washington D.C. to learn about our nation’s history. The capstone program, The Legacy Project, focuses on teaching students the importance of the legacies left by those before them. This project also encourages students to think about the legacy they would like to leave for future generations. For more information on the capstone program, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school/school-the-capstone-program.