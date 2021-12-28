St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is celebrating 150 years of ministry in Waverly, Iowa, with many activities and events planned for the year of 2022. Many members of St. Paul’s are looking forward for what’s to come.
“I was born to parents who were long-time members of St. Paul’s, baptized here, attended early elementary school at St. Paul’s and confirmed at St. Paul’s,” said John Meyer, church council president. “St. Paul’s has been a part of the Waverly community for 150 years! An exciting milestone and I am truly looking forward to this celebration year.”
The 150th Anniversary Kickoff Weekend will be held on Jan. 8 and 9. The weekend will be highlighted by a ceremonial burning of the SPARK mortgage at each service. Thanks to the faithful giving of the members of St. Paul’s, the debt from the 2014-15 SPARK Building Program was paid off this past June. This is more than 10 years in advance of the original plan.
In addition, on Sunday, Jan. 9, all are welcome for a brunch in the Parish Hall from 9:30-11 a.m. Donations will be accepted as a fundraiser for the St. Paul’s high school youth’s trip to the National Youth Gathering, which is this coming June in Minneapolis. The brunch menu will include skillet scrambled eggs, mini cinnamon rolls, fresh fruit cocktail and special homemade sweets.
Further, each month St. Paul’s will welcome former pastors to preach, and these weekends will include a Saturday evening meal for all who would like to attend. Preaching dates can be found on our 150th Anniversary webpage.
“As the interim lead pastor at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, I know I stand on the shoulders of giants,” said Pastor Mark Anderson. “It will be a joy to reconnect with these pastoral heroes.”
Save the date: A special celebration is set for Saturday, April 30 at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, along with a special worship service at Neumann Auditorium on the Wartburg College campus on Sunday, May 1, with Bishop Kevin Jones of the Northeastern Iowa Synod preaching. This date will honor and commemorate the first services at St. Paul’s – May 6, 1872.
For more information on the upcoming 150th Anniversary events and activities at St. Paul’s, visit the anniversary webpage at www.stpaulswaverly.org/150th-anniversary/.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org.