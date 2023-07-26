On Sunday, July 23, St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School celebrated the interim pastoral ministry of Pastor Mark Anderson. Pastor Anderson has been serving as Interim Lead Pastor for the past 20 months.
The congregation celebrated with a lunch and a program as they enter into the last week of his ministry. Highlights of the program included recognizing the enthusiasm and positive energy Pastor Anderson brought to the congregation, his leadership skills both with the staff and the boards he worked with, his high energy level and his genuine care for all members of the congregation.
Pastor Anderson’s last weekend at St. Paul’s will be July 29 and 30, and his last day in the office will be Monday, July 31. Cards of thanks and appreciation can be sent to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located at 301 First St. NW in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit www.stpaulswaverly.org