St. Paul’s held ribbon cutting to open the school year in this phase of their building renovations. An open house will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The public is invited.
Current e-Edition
- Already a subscriber? Click the image to view the latest e-edition.
- Don't have a subscription? Click here to see our subscription options.
Mobile App
E-edition and App Help
Entertainment Guide
News in your Inbox!
Trending Recipes
Weather
Right Now
96°
Sunny
- Humidity: 47%
- Cloud Coverage: 58%
- Wind: 12 mph
- UV Index: 0 Low
- Sunrise: 06:26:12 AM
- Sunset: 07:57:57 PM
Today
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies early followed by scattered thunderstorms overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Tomorrow
Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms in the morning. Hot. High 88F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Upcoming Events
Featured Jobs
Find a local business
Trending
-
From Georgia to Iowa: How the Sneads became band directors at Wartburg, Tripoli
-
3 generations of Waverly family attend Carey Elementary
-
Waverly Industrial Rehab offers specialized services to local workforce
-
W-SR football holds 3-team scrimmage with Waterloo West, Prairie
-
Sumner-Fred's Elliott is ready to lead Cougar volleyball to another big year