St. Paul’s held a ribbon cutting to open the school year in this phase of their building renovations. An open house will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3 from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. The public is invited. Pictured from left to right is Pastor Dave Efflandt, Tricia Freeman (kindergarten teacher), Tyler Schager (Huff Contracting Inc.), Colleen Miller (chamber rep), Tamela Johnson (Principle), Matt Davis (Chamber Rep.), Dani Gordon (Chamber Rep.), Andrew Bell (Align Architects), John Meyer (St. Paul’s Property Committee), Jerry Elsamiller (Church Council).