St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School Family and Youth Board will host a Family Bingo Night in the Parish Hall from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 12, at 301 First St. NW in Waverly.
This event is on opportunity for families to come together for fun and fellowship. For more information, contact Deb Bachman at deb.bachman@stpaulswaverly.org.
“This event is one of our family fellowship events for the school year," said Deb Bachman, director of faith formation. "We want to invite families to come together and have fun together. It’s a fun fellowship event for families and kids alike."