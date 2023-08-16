Air conditioning, fresh paint, collaborative workspaces, new cupboards, and fresh ceiling tiles are a few of the renovation projects that St. Paul’s School families will admire as they enter the doors of St. Paul’s School this fall! The summer remodel is the beginning of a three-year, two-million dollar renovation project for the school. Principal Tamela Johnson remarked, “We are so thankful to our donors and supporters and feel fortunate that our school will now have fresh air flowing through their classrooms”.
August 23rd is the official first day of school for St. Paul’s Kindergarten through 6th grade. Preschool students will arrive just a few days later. On the morning of Wednesday, August 23rd at 8:20 parents and the community are invited to an official Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony. The public will also have an opportunity to tour the building the weekend of September 2nd and 3rd, following church services, as we have our ‘Remodeling Celebration’ weekend.
St. Paul’s preschool has 5 different preschool options for three and four year olds and annually enrolls over one hundred preschoolers. Enrollment takes place in February each year and the classes fill up quickly. It is unusual, but we do have openings for the 2023-24 school year in our Monday/Tuesday/Thursday/Friday afternoon preschool and our all day Tuesday/Thursday preschool classrooms for four-year olds. If your child is four by September 15th, please reach out to us to talk about options.
In Iowa there are a variety of school choice options available and families can choose from traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, private schools, online academies, and homeschooling. Traditional public schools are free to attend, open to all students, operated by school districts, and funded by taxpayers. However the Students First Act, introduced by Governor Reynolds and signed into law on Jan. 24, 2023, makes state funding available to support every K-12 student in Iowa. The bill established a framework and funding for education savings accounts (ESAs), which may be used by eligible families to cover tuition, fees, and other qualified education expenses at accredited nonpublic schools in Iowa.
St. Paul’s is accredited by the Iowa Department of Education and along with preschool they also educate kindergarten through 6th grade students. In 2023-24 we will have over 150 students enrolled in our kindergarten-6th grade. St. Paul’s Lutheran School provides families an opportunity for school choice. Prayer, the development of a true sense of belonging as God’s children, the ability to through God’s words and meaningful parent involvement are a few of those distinctive characteristics of what is offered at St. Paul’s. St. Paul’s provides children a religious upbringing that cannot be duplicated in a once a week religion class and children have the chance to be with a group with similar values and be part of a faith community including many denominations.
Johnson said the ESA’s haven’t created a drastic change for the school, where K-6th grade capacity currently sits at 175 students. However, the school will see a kindergarten class of 42 students, nearly double the standard class size of 20 to 23 students. The school has added a second section of kindergarten for the coming school year, hiring an additional teacher.
The school plans to use extra funds from higher kindergarten tuition to increase teacher pay. Johnson said St. Paul teachers are paid on average 62% of what Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ teachers make. “They deserve to have a little more income in their pockets and this provides a very nice opportunity to be able to provide that for them,” she said.
Bremer County has many very strong public schools where students’ performance is strong socially, behaviorally, and academically. St. Paul’s School offers the same or similar curriculum, materials, services, and school wide assessments as the public schools. The accredited school follows the Iowa Core, with the added value of prayer and the teaching of God’s word.
Located across from Kohlmann Park in Waverly, St. Paul’s Lutheran welcomes students of all denominations in preschool through 6th-grade. Before and after school programming is also available.
If you have any questions about the school, its curriculum, Educational Savings Accounts or it’s local scholarship programs please contact the school to arrange a time to meet. “We’d love to give you a tour and show you what we have to offer!
Online registration for the 2023-24 academic year is open To register, visit stpaulswaverly.org/school/registration-information. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s preschool and elementary programs, visit their website at stpaulswaverly.org/school or follow St. Paul’s on Facebook and Instagram @stpaulswaverlyschool. Please contact school@stpaulswaverly.org or call 319-352-1484 with questions.