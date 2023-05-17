Have you ever been stranded in an airport and felt the impact of “the wait”. On Wednesday, May 3 the St. Paul’s Lutheran School’s fourth through sixth graders performed the annual spring musical called “Plane Ol’ Mission Trip" and the audience got to feel that uncomfortable experience of being stranded in the airport.
Through the Steeple to Steeple partnership with Wartburg College, annually St. Paul’s students have the opportunity to perform on stage at Newman Auditorium. Starring in the musical were seven charming young ladies from the sixth grade class. In this musical these students were headed on a mission trip to find themselves stranded at the airport due to inclement weather and they quickly learn that our mission field is everywhere.
It was a packed house and a night of great entertainment with back up singing performed by the fourth and fifth graders. To begin the night of entertainment the Kindergartners through third graders performed a variety of spiritual songs and they were a true delight. Music teacher, Katie Idler was extremely pleased.
“I’m so proud of our students," she said. "They worked hard to prepare their music and scripts and I couldn’t have asked for a better performance.”
For more than 75 years, operettas, musicals, and school wide music performances have provided a unique experience for the St. Paul’s students. One of the patrons remarked, “I’ve been attending the St. Paul’s musicals for over a decade, and this was the best one yet.”
Mrs. Sauke, a first-year art teacher at St. Paul’s also hosted the annual Art Show in the lobby of Newman Auditorium that evening. The students were so proud to show off their “hidden” artistic talents. Following the show, the families engaged in fellowship on the Wartburg Campus enjoying a special treat of Dilly Bars.
St. Paul’s Lutheran School is the only elementary school in Iowa affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA). The school has a strong music program where students can engage in the musical, handbells, choir, band, and orchestra. Enrollment is open at St. Paul’s for all preschool to sixth grade classes. St. Paul’s is a place where faith and learning go hand in hand. The school is fully accredited, offering programs like public schools with the addition of faith-based curriculum. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran School visit stpaulswaverly.org/school.