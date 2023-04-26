St. Paul’s Lutheran School students presented Curt Atkins, Director of Operations with Waverly Utilities, a $850.40 check to Project Share. For the Light the Way for Waverly campaign, the school collected an offering at the Grandparent’s Day worship service during Lutheran Schools Week. With their donation to Project Share, the funds will help go toward helping pay utility bills for those in need. If you would like to support Project Share, visit the Waverly Utilities webpage.
