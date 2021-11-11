St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School launched their youth silent auction and raffle last Sunday, Nov. 7. Those wishing to participate have from now until 5 p.m. Nov. 21 to bit in the online auction and purchase a raffle ticket.
Items to bid in include babysitting packages, Christmas centerpiece from Ecker’s, dinner and drinks package, a private yoga session and more. The raffle item is a weekend away including a $200 gift card to Sundown Mountain and a $200 gift card to Grand Harbor Resort and Waterpark.
Proceeds from this silent auction and raffle will support the St. Paul’s summer youth trips, especially the 2022 ELCA Youth Gathering. To start bidding, go to www.32auctions.com/st.paulsyouth2021.
“Our silent auction and raffle are ways to offer some experiences and gifts to congregation and community members while raising money to help send our students on an amazing summer trip,” said Deb Bachman, director of faith formation at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. “We are all grateful for any support received from the auction and raffle.”
For more information or questions about this event, contact Bachman at deb.bachman@stpaulswaverly.org.
St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School is located in Waverly, Iowa, and is affiliated with the Evangelical Lutheran Church in America (ELCA) in the Northeastern Iowa Synod. It is a place for people of all ages and backgrounds to worship, learn, and grow together in their faith. To learn more about St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School, visit stpaulswaverly.org.