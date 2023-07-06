Earl (Joker) Stafford, formally of Waverly and now living in St. Cloud, Florida will be celebrating his 65th birthday on July 14th. He would be thrilled to hear from family and friends especially since he’s been experiencing some very difficult health issues. Cards and notes can be sent to 4799 Robin Dr, St. Cloud, Florida 34772-8320.
