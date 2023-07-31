Stanley ”Stan” Doyle Wedeking, 88, of Waverly, Iowa, passed away peacefully on Saturday July 29, 2023, at his home.
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, August 1, at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly from 4 to 7 p.m. and one hour prior to the service at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, August 2, at Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly. Burial will follow at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Stan’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. 319-352-1187