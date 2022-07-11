Stanley K. “Stan” Chapin, age 85, a Manitowoc, Wisconsin resident, passed away Saturday, July 9, 2022 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born February 11, 1937 in Oelwein, Iowa, son of the late Elston Wayne and Neva Pauline (Gleason) Chapin. Stan attended the Janesville Methodist Church while growing up. He attended Janesville Consolidated High School, Janesville, Iowa, graduating with the class of 1955. He then went on to study at Iowa State University and studied Agriculture in 1956-1957. On June 30, 1958, Stan married Sally Marie Hilger at St. Mary’s Church in Waverly, Iowa. He worked in Management at Oliver Corp in Charles City, IA for 8 years and then was in sales for AO Smith Harvestore for 16 years in Iowa, WI, Northern Illinois and Kentucky. Stan received numerous sales awards during his career with AO Smith Harvestore, one being awarded “Top Salesman of the World” during the 1970s. He was a salesman for Pella Windows out of Waterloo, IA for 10 years. Stan then worked for Home Improvement Company out of Waterloo for 6 years before moving to Lake of the Ozarks, Missouri where he acquired his real estate
Broker’s license selling lake front properties. He then returned to Wisconsin for retirement to be near his family. Stan’s hobbies included hunting, fishing, playing golf and playing baseball. Stan played baseball with the Waterloo Hawks as a pitcher in the late 1950’s where he was nominated “Most Valuable Player”.
Stan is survived by his wife of 64 years: Sally Chapin, Manitowoc; three children: Shaun (Bob) Davis, Shane (Nicola) Chapin, and Synda (Tim) Ketchum, 15 grandchildren and 30 great-grandchildren. Stan was preceded in death by his parents, one sister: Elaine (Chapin) Johnson, two brothers: Mark and Gordon Chapin, and baby daughter: Shalla Lynn Chapin.
Cremation has occurred at the Harrigan Parkside Crematory, Manitowoc, and private family services will be held at a later date.
The family wishes to extend a special thank you to the staffs of DaVita Dialysis, Aurora Cancer Care, and Aurora Hospice for the care and compassion shown to Stan and his family.