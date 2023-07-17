Thursday marked the start of Waverly’s 2023 Heritage Days celebration. Friday saw the first ever pie baking contest amongst numerous activities for the public to attend.
The pie contest was held in the 4H building at 7:30 p.m. participants of any age could take part in the contest. Candidates created any flavor of pie and could enter up to 3 sweet dishes as long as there was a great appearance, crust, filling, flavor and most important, a creative recipe. Participants were told to include a unique fact about the dessert or the recipe when entering the contest.
The idea for the new event came after the theme of this year’s Heritage days came out, “slice of summer.” Event planners wanted to do a watermelon or pie eating contest, ultimately deciding on the pie to showcase the bakers in town.
For the inaugural event there were seven pies entered, ranging from fruit pies to seasonal ones. Contestants came up with creative names for these desserts like “strawberry slice slice baby” and “blueberry 3.14.”
“Seven pies entered, I was thrilled,” said host of the event Teresa Arenholz.
The judges picked for the contest were community leaders Phil Jones with Rada Manufacturing, Ed Klamfoth, superintendent of Waverly Shell Rock and Waverly mayor Adam Hoffman. The judges were told to first critique the appearance of the sweets before getting to try them. They were each given a packet to write their ratings down. The judges drew in a crowd of people to watch the reactions of the taste testing portion of the night. During the testing time the song “Apples, Peaches, Pumpkin Pie” came on over the speakers to add to the contest atmosphere.
Out of the seven contending desserts judges picked the top three winners, who would receive a plaque for their award winning pies. The winners of the contest were Tricia Engelbretch with her homemade custard pie in first place, Anna Gingery with an apple pie in second and coming in third place was Angela Poole and Eric Fagre with their apple pie.
With the turnout for the inaugural event Arenholz says that this will definitely continue to be a part of the Heritage days events.
“The judges we had are very excited about it and said they are looking forward to the second annual event,” Arenholz said.
For right now the plan is to keep the pie theme and see how it goes from there and possibly branch out to other food contests later in the future. The plan for next year is to have an age category so that younger bakers in the community can also showcase their baking skills.