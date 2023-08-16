Auditor of State Rob Sand today released an audit report on the Butler County Area Solid Waste Commission.
The Commission had total receipts of $1,072,375 for the year ended June 30, 2022, an 8.2% increase over the prior year. Disbursements for the year ended June 30, 2022 totaled $1,011,459, a 3.5% increase over the prior year. The significant increase in receipts is due primarily to the volume and increase in price for recycling materials during the current year.
AUDIT FINDINGS:
Sand reported two findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. The findings address a lack of segregation of duties and the lack of controls over the proper reporting of reimbursements from the State of Iowa. Sand provided the Commission with recommendations to address each of the findings.
One of the two findings discussed above is repeated from the prior year. The Butler County Area Solid Waste Commission Board has a fiduciary responsibility to provide oversight of the Commission’s operations and financial transactions. Oversight is typically defined as the “watchful and responsible care” a governing body exercises in its fiduciary capacity.
A copy of the audit report is available for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports – Auditor of State.