State Auditor Rob Sand will continue his fifth “100 Town Hall” tour with public town hall appearances Tuesday in Webster City and Boone.
As part of his promise to meet Iowans where they are and operate with the transparency and accountability they deserve, Sand will deliver remarks and take questions on the work of the State Auditor’s office and the condition of the state’s finances and governance.
Expected topics of discussion include the lack of accountability and transparency in the new school vouchers legislation that will take tax dollars away from public schools to pay instead for private school tuition, new pro-corruption legislation that allows state agencies to hide documents from the State Auditor, and advancements in his Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) program for saving tax dollars.
“It helps our office to hear from Iowans and helps Iowans to hear from someone who is willing to go after insiders’ corruption and waste in Iowa’s governments,” said Auditor Sand in advance of the trip. “I’m proud to continue that work in all Iowa’s counties this year.”
To request an interview with Auditor Sand or for more information, please contact C.J. Petersen at cj.petersen@aos.iowa.gov or 515-388-0698.
EVENT DETAILS
WHAT: Tama County Town Hall with State Auditor Rob Sand
WHERE: Tama County Courthouse Lawn, W Carleton St, Toledo, IA 52342
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 9:15 am-10:15 am
WHAT: Black Hawk County Town Hall with State Auditor Rob Sand
WHERE: Overman Park, 316 W 3rd St, Cedar Falls, IA 50613
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 11:15 am-12:15 pm
WHAT: Buchanan County Town Hall with State Auditor Rob Sand
WHERE: 601 2nd St NE, Independence, IA 50644
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 1:00 pm-2:00 pm
WHAT: Fayette County Town Hall with State Auditor Rob Sand
WHERE: Oelwein Plaza Park, 13 W Charles St, Oelwein, IA 50662
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 2:30 pm-3:30 pm
WHAT: Bremer County Town Hall with State Auditor Rob Sand
WHERE: Kohlmann Park, 212 1st St NW, Waverly, IA 50677
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 4:00 pm-5:00 pm
WHAT: Chickasaw County Town Hall with State Auditor Rob Sand
WHERE: Mikkelson Park, East Main Street, New Hampton, IA 50659
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 5:45 pm-6:45 pm
WHAT: Winneshiek County Town Hall with State Auditor Rob Sand
WHERE: Mary Christopher Park, E Water Street, Decorah, IA 52101
WHEN: Thursday, July 13, 7:30 pm-8:30 pm
Press Contact: C.J. Petersen, 515-388-0698 or cj.petersen@aos.iowa.gov.