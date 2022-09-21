State Auditor Rob Sand will hold a townhall meeting in Waverly on Thursday, September 22, 2022, as part of his 100 Townhall Tour. Sand’s Bremer County townhall will take place from 2:15-3:15 p.m. in Waverly at the Kohlmann Park Shelter 212 Second St. NW.
