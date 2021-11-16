Auditor of State Rob Sand hand-delivered a blueberry pie to leaders of the City of Plainfield Wednesday in recognition of their Public Innovations and Efficiencies (PIE) Award. City leaders also received a certificate for their participation.
The City of Plainfield is the best performing city in the middle fifth category based on its population (517) according to the 2019 Census.
Auditor Sand made good on his campaign promise and established the PIE program in 2019. It serves to guide Iowans as well as state and local governments on the steps they can take to save money and promote efficiency.
Seventy-nine counties and 267 cities took Auditor Sand’s opportunity to share how they are using practical tips and tricks to reduce waste, by filling out the Office’s “PIE chart.” Iowa’s local governments also developed “PIE recipes” to be shared by their creators with other public entities statewide.
Cost-cutting measures range from shutting off the lights to reduce energy costs, to the creation of policies that reduce travel expenses.
“The point of this program is not checking boxes, it’s actually putting those practices into place so that you can save money,” said Sand. “There’s no losing. There’s only winning.”
Cities and counties were awarded points, based on the number of cost-cutting measures implemented in 2019 and 2020.