La Porte City- It wasn't going to be easy, but the Denver Cyclones were up to the challenge that was Grundy Center in the 2A Region 5 finals.
Denver fell behind early, 4-0, before battling back to tie that set at 4-4. The entire first set was back-and-forth seeing the Spartans taking a slim 15-14 lead.
The Cyclones took its first timeout down 19-16 and came back down from 21-18 and tied the first set at 21-21.
With the first set tied at 22-22, Kayla Knowles exited the game due to an apparent shoulder injury, putting the Cyclones in scramble mode to play without its best player.
Just four points later and the game tied 24-24, Knowles reentered the game and got a kill to put Denver ahead 25-24. Jessica Gergen served an ace to give the Cyclones the 26-24 set one win.
Knowles suffered a shoulder injury before the season but with the possibility of it being her last game, Knowles wasn't going to let it stop her.
"It definitely dislocated," Knowles said. "I had problems earlier this year, but I just knew that I wanted to play in this game. I am not going to sit out this game. This isn't going to hold me back. The adrenaline took over and I just knew we were going to win from the start."
Head coach Jamie Johnson was put into survival mode just one set into the match but worked with what she had.
"Seeing her [Knowles'] face as she walked off the court I knew it was just a scare," Johnson said. "When she was injured before she couldn't swing for a few weeks and I was worried it was the same thing. Just as I am sure most of the gym was excited to see her back, I was excited to see her back too."
The Spartans weren't fazed by the Cyclone comeback as it took early 5-3 and 10-5 leads. Grundy Center was struggling to close out Denver, having its lead cut to just two, 16-14, before eventually closing out set two 25-19 to tie the match at 1-1.
In set three, Denver continued to struggle and fall behind 5-3 and 8-4. Denver's biggest gap was 18-9 and hope was seemingly slipping through the fingers of the Cyclone fans.
Then it happened.
A quick shift in momentum after a timeout allowed Denver to bring it within seven, 21-15. Then the lead was just two, 22-20. Finally, it was just a single point separating the two conference foes, 24-23. A long volley with the Cyclones ahead 25-24 ended with Knowles killing the ball down, completing the comeback, 26-24 and sending the Cyclone bench onto the court.
But the game wasn't done just yet. There was still 25 more points for the Cyclones to score before a date with the state tournament was set.
The mental game is just as important as the physical to Johnson and she credits that with the comebacks in set one and three.
"We work a lot on our mental game," Johnson said. "We do a book study every year and a lot of visualization. I think in moments like that, they are calm, cool and collected. They have dug themselves out of holes against great teams and I am proud of them that they took some of those tools and found a way to do it."
Knowles is glad for the mettle test.
"It just shows what we are made of honestly," Knowles said. "Our captains lead so well and everyone else feeds off of it. The crowd helps us so much and it is just a total Denver effort."
The Spartans didn't roll over in set four, taking an early 5-4 lead. Denver was able to get the lead back 8-6, then keep it at two, 10-8.
The lead for the Cyclones stayed exactly at two, 15-13. Then Grundy Center battled back to take the lead back 17-15. Denver scored five straight points to take the 20-17 advantage.
Elaina Hildebrandt punched Denver's ticket to Coralville with a hard kill to give Denver the 25-19, 3-1 victory of the Spartans.
After receiving the state banner and talking with parents, Knowles was a mixture of excitement and tiredness from the match.
"I feel great," Knowles exclaimed. "I feel tired!"
Everyone on the Denver team knew the tough task ahead of it, facing off against Grundy Center for the fourth time this season, winning all three previous matches.
"They [Grundy] wanted it bad," Knowles said. "I knew going in that we wanted it more, we needed it more. This was a three-peat for us and we needed to show the people in Iowa City what we are made of."
Johnson relayed those same sentiments.
"We knew it was going to be a battle," Johnson said. "At times I was wishing our girls would put the foot on the gas and get the lead. They kept finding their way out of holes and I am proud of them in that regard. Kudos to Grundy Center they played great volleyball."
The Denver Cyclones have had a tough schedule this year within the North Iowa Cedar League conference. Seven teams from the NICL will be represented across three classes at the state tournament next week including Wapsie Valley, Sumner-Fredericksburg and two-time defending state champions, Dike-New Hartford all in 2A.
"One, I love the NICL," Johnson said. "Some might hate it, but I love it. We are so battle tested every single night and I am also happy for those teams. I think it says a lot about who we play every single night and just way to represent the NICL."
Denver will face off against fourth-ranked Hilton in the first round of state on Tuesday at 4 p.m. at the Xtreme Arena in Coralville.