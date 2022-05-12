Isaac Becker and Benny Ramker won the doubles bracket at districts to make it to the state tournament on Monday. Ramker and Becker opened their bid for the state tournament against Beatty and Yoder from Independence. The win took them to the second round to face off against Heiderscheit and Greenwood from West Delaware.
Lance Myers and Aiden Kelley also played in the doubles portion but lost their first round matchup to the number two seed from Clear Lake.
Seth Orta, who played in the singles portion of the day, won his first match against a player from Hampton-Dumont. In his following match against the number-two-ranked singles player from Applington-Parkersburg, Orta lost, and the A-P player went on to win third place.
Luca Myers drew the top-ranked player in the singles portion and lost to the eventual champion from Decorah.
Becker and Ramker went on to play in the semi-finals match against the number-four-ranked doubles team from Decorah and won to advance to the finals. With a match in the finals, the state tournament bid for the doubles was locked up for the Go-Hawk pair. The final match was against Clear Lake’s number-two-ranked team of Gerhardt and Lage. Ramker and Becker won the finals match to gain the district title.
The W-SR team placed third behind Clear Lake and Decorah. Decorah secured a place in the state tournament with the tournament win but there will be a match between W-SR and Clear Lake on Friday to determine the final team to represent the Decorah district at state. The match will be held in Clear Lake. The state tennis tournament is May 24-25 for the singles in Waterloo, while the team tournament is May 31 in Des Moines.