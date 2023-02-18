DES MOINES- The team title was already decided.
In the consolation round, the Go-Hawks were able to secure the team state title and didn't have to worry about getting enough points for that in the final round.
Ryder Block (45-0) capped off his nearly perfect high school career at Waverly-Shell Rock with an 11-4 decision victory over Linn-Mar's Kane Naaktgeboren.
"It feels good," Block said. "I'm glad that I was able to get three, it just sucks, I wanted four, but that lets me know that I need to keep working."
Block was able to wrestle without worrying about the team title and being a leader was his only goal.
"I just wanted to be a leader on this team the 4 years that I was here," Block said. "I wanted to go out with a bang and I tried to do my part. I could've finished stronger in the finals, but I can go back and see what I need to do."
Going into his senior season, Block knew that it was only a matter of time before he hung up the black and gold Go-Hawk singlet for good, and it really hit him this week.
"I knew going in that it was going to be my last time," Block said. "Everything has to come to an end eventually, so it's alright and I'm glad that I went out on top."
Block finished out his career with a 159-1 record, with his lone loss coming in the state finals his sophomore season and he credits that to where he is today.
"If I would've won that, I probably wouldn't be as stingy as I am today," Block said. "I wouldn't have worked as hard. It sucked, but it was the thing that I needed the most. I have the best coaches in the world, so being a Go-Hawk means a lot."
His corner coach is Brett Wheelan and after the match was over, Wheelan had to fight through tears to explain what coaching Block meant to him.
"He came to us 4 years ago," Wheelan said. "I was assigned to him and we formed a bond right away. Me and his dad are good friends. It's really easy when a kid like Ryder wants to get better every single day. He wants me to watch video for him and he put his entire trust in me, and I put my trust in him."
Right away, Wheelan laid out the facts for Block and the rest is history.
"Right away, I told him not to lie to his parents," Wheelan said. "He had to cut weight a lot and he wasn't watching his nutrition. I told him the last person he wanted to lie to in wrestling season was me. We got a tight bond from there. He's a special kid and he's one of the best to do it in the history of Iowa."
Immediately after Block was Bas Diaz (46-2) at 145 pounds.
Bas saw Johnston's Braden Blackorby and Bas came away with the tough 3-1 decision victory to cement his place at the top of the podium.
Immediately after his victory, Bas pointed towards the Diaz section of the stands.
"They've been a part of literally everything," Bas said. "Danny [Diaz] moving up here with me was a huge blessing. He's a great partner and we've both gotten better because of it. We make each other better and I love him. My sisters are the best sisters in the world and my parents are amazing."
This year was a huge development year for Bas in the room and he credits that to both himself, and to Danny.
"This year was massive for me," Bas said. "This was the year that I made a breakthrough in how I train. Training with Danny made a huge difference and it was a lot of work and that showed up after I won."
At 160 pounds, Danny (24-0) took care of business against Fort Dodge's Damarion Ross and took home the gold with a 4-2 decision victory.
Danny missed the first part of the season due to suspension, but he worked his way back and earned a spot on the championship team.
"I was there every practice, every meet," Danny said. "I never got discouraged, I was hungry to get back. I knew that if they gave me the chance to let me back on the mat, I would prove myself."
After the match was over, Danny pointed his hands to the sky and gave his glory to God.
"I was thanking God," Danny said. "Nothing would be possible without faith. I knew my training was all I could do. Once it came to the tournament, it was up to Him and he allowed this to happen."
On Friday night after his semifinal, Danny guaranteed that him and Bas would going to celebrate two individual titles on Saturday night.
"We're going to eat," Danny joked. "I can tell you that. That's the only thing that we have on our mind and we will figure out the rest later.
Jake Walker (42-5) returned to the state finals for the third time in his career and saw Norwalk's Maddux Borcherding-Johnson in the finals.
Walker battled his hardest, but would go on to lose by a 3-1 decision.
Battling through the pain of losing the state title for the third time, Walker reflected on what being a Go-Hawk means to him.
"It means the world to me," Walker said. "If this was any other program, I wouldn't want to do it. I wouldn't trade these three silver medals for golds if it was another program. These coaches mean the world to me, they are a second family to me."
There was a bright side for Walker though. He was a pivotal member of the two championships that the Go-Hawks won this season.
"I'm really happy for this team," Walker said. "They went through trial and trial again. We never quit on each other even when it could've been easy. We made those lifelong bonds through the pain and hopefully I was someone that the younger kids could look up to later in life."
Like most people, coach Eric Whitcome wasn't sure where the team could go this season.
"It feels amazing," Whitcome said. "We didn't know where we would go this season and our kids continued to buy in and do the things that were asked of them. I think our kids competed really really hard. Our kids competed with a passion and a desire."
This was the final time that the Go-Hawk seniors would set on the mat together and they were a special group that really pushed the envelope on what a team could do.
"Jake, McCrae and Ryder were here all four years," Whitcome said. "They've been a staple on our team for almost half a decade. What they contributed to our program is hard to think of as replaceable. The things that they were able to do will never be replaceable. I'm sure we will have some kids that will be great, but those kids were special."
Wrestling is a high emotion sport and the emotions don't stop when the final whistle of the season blows. Those emotions carried over to the celebration with laughs, hugs and tears.
"It's going to be late, it's been a long week," Whitcome joked. "We're going to share some laughs, share some tears too. It's hard thinking about everything that went into this and not get emotional about it. It's hard to think about the guys that maybe didn't get what they wanted and pairing that with the joy of winning a state title. We've been fortunate here and this stuff doesn't just happen."
The Go-Hawks clinched the title with 169 team points, 16 ahead of second place Southeast Polk.