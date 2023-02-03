Coralville- Waverly-Shell Rock came into day two with six wrestlers and three opportunities to make it to the finals.
Amber Hoth (39-10) lost her consolation round four matchup to Cedar Rapids Prairie's Myah Rausch by fall late in the third period to end Hoth's tournament and season.
Eva Heise (45-7) opened her day with a 3-0 decision win over Cedar Falls' Apryl Halsor to advance in the consolation bracket.
Against Alexis Winkey of Ames, Heise lost by fall in 1:21 to advance to the seventh place match.
In the seventh place match against West Fork, Sheffield's Autumn Stonecypher, Heise closed out her season with a third period pin to finish in seventh place.
Lilly Stough (45-6) rolled in her consolation round four match up against Ashley Bjork of Decorah, winning by a 6-2 decision.
In consolation round five, Stough lost by a close 2-0 decision to Lyni Gusick of Center Point-Urbana after a Gusick take down in the first period.
Stough fell behind early in the 130 pound seventh place match against Iowa City, City High's Claire Brown, but Stough rebounded and got a 6-3 decision win to place seventh.
"They wrestled tough," head coach Josh Meier said. "It's a long tournament with a lot of matches and they stayed the course. They forced their position on other people. We needed those wins and we got them."
Kiara Djoumessi (47-0) made the semifinals against Sarah Lewis of Centerville. In the first period, Djoumessi got a take down and gave a huge smile for the crowd, showing how much fun she was having.
"I think it comes from my teammates and my dad," Djoumessi said. "Right before I went out, he told me I was born for wrestling and I knew it was my time and to have fun."
Djoumessi got the win by fall in 1:52 and will wrestle in the championship tonight.
Djoumessi will keep things the same throughout the rest of the day in preparation for the big match.
"I'm going to keep everything the same," Djoumessi said. "I'm going to keep my same warm up, I'll talk to my friends, maybe crochet and read a book."
In the finals, Djoumessi will see Lewis Central's Mahri Manz.
In 145 pounds, Haidyn Snyder avenged her previous loss to New Hampton/Turkey Valley's Ali Russler and got a 4-3 decision win.
With 45 seconds left in the match, Snyder was on her stomach and had to fend off Russler attempting to get a take down call.
"I told myself that I could defend her turning me," Snyder said. "I wanted to win a lot more than her and I couldn't get turned. I could hear her panting and mentally breaking so I knew that I could win."
Snyder wrestled in the match immediately after Djoumessi and got to see her teammate advance to the finals.
"Knowing when your teammates win before you it really gives you power," Snyder said. "It really makes you feel like you can win as well. My teammates on the backside [Eva Heise and Lilly Stough] won as well."
Snyder will see Emma Peach of Iowa Valley, Morengo and the two have history that could help Snyder.
"I'm going to relax and not worry too much about it for now," Snyder said. "I lost to her [Peach] at regionals so I can learn from that and fight as hard as I can."
The final Go-Hawk still in it, Madison Hinrichs (41-2) got taken down by Creston's Savannah Sistad in the first period.
"She stepped on my foot, she tripped me," Hinrichs said. "I knew that I needed to get out and I knew that I was going to win this match."
In the third period with the match tied at 2-2, Hinrichs looked at head coach Josh Meier and Rusty Hagarty and both said "You've got this, you've got this."
"It gave me a ton of confidence," Hinrichs said. "With Rusty being my main coach, he believed in me and I believe in his coaching."
Hinrichs got a takedown in overtime and came away with the 4-2 decision victory to advance to the finals against Spencer's Olivia Huckfelt.
The Go-Hawks went three-for-three in semifinalists making it to the finals and Hinrichs is ready to go.
"I'm hoping we all win," Hinrichs said. "I just want to do the match how I want to do it, not give up points and wrestling a really good match."
The Go-Hawks ended the morning session with 117 points to be in first place ahead of Decorah's 102 points.
"Obviously we are in first right now, but there's a lot of wrestling between now and then," Meier said. "Obviously the inaugural state championship would mean a lot, and we will do our best to go out there and score points to do that.