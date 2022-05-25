Waverly-Shell Rock’s tennis duo of Benny Ramker and Isaac Becker took their talents to Waterloo to compete for the state tennis doubles championship.
A day that was chilly and cloudy saw Ramker and Becker take on one of Boone’s multiple doubles teams. After dropping the first set 3-6, W-SR battled back in the second set winning 6-3. With the momentum on their side going into the third and final set of the match, Ramker and Becker jumped out to an early lead and didn’t look back. W-SR won the match 6-3 with many W-SR students in attendance.
Following an hour long break, Ramker and Becker went on to play in the next round against Dennison-Schleswig. Falling behind early in the first set, W-SR was unable to mount a comeback and fell 4-6. In set two with the threat of rain looming, things were much of the same. W-SR fell behind early but made a mid-set comeback. The comeback ultimately fell short though and they dropped the match 4-6.
The final match of the day was moved inside due to the rain making the courts wet. At the Blackhawk Tennis Club W-SR would take on Dubuque Wahlert. Ramker and Becker made quick work of that match winning 6-4 6-4 and moving on the the next day.
Ramker and Becker played against Pella in the match that would determine if they were playing for fifth or 7th place. The early Wednesday morning match saw the first set be pushed to the first to seven, as the team has to win by two to take the set. W-SR won the first set 7-5 and followed that up with another win 6-3.
Ramker and Becker played later against Spencer's doubles team for a fifth place finish. W-SR jumped out to a quick first set victory by a score of 6-1. In the second set, Spencer came back to win the set 5-7. In the final super set, first to 10, Ramker and Becker made sure that there was no doubt who the better team, winning the set 10-2 and taking fifth place in the state for doubles.