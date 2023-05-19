DES MOINES- Day two of the state track and field meet brought on more relay events as well as the individual hurdle events.
The morning started off with the distance medley timed finals with three area quartets competing.
Nashua-Plainfield's Jordyn Frost, Ellie Eick, Halissa White and Kadence Huck were able to take fourth with a time of 4:13.34, after an impressive anchor leg from Huck that brought the Huskies from last in the heat to second.
Emma Jones, Peyton Curley, Ava VanDaele and Brylee Bellis of Wapsie Valley were able to finish in 12th place with a time of 4:22.78.
In the boys distance medley relay, the Warrior quartet of Weston Schares, Hunter Kane, Dawson Schmit and Aidan Shannon finished in ninth place with a time of 3:41.86.
N-P's Kaden Wilken had the fastest area time in the 110-meter hurdles where he finished in 16th place with a time of 15.71.
Tripoli teammates Bryce Schroeder and Daniel Comer finished the race in 20th and 24th places, respectively. The duo crossed the line in 15.98 and 16.39.
In the girls 4x200 relay, Wapsie Valley's LeeAnn Oltrogge, Hannah Knight, Jones and Curley crossed the line in 1:48 to finish in seventh place. The team finished less than two seconds behind first place.
Clarksville's Jenna Myers, Emmalee Manwarren, Paige Kampman and Cailyn Hardy finished the relay event in 17th place with a time of 1:49.98.
Myers also threw in the discus event and she set a new personal record with a throw of 107-03 to finish in 12th place in the event.
Wapsie Valley's Mason Harter and N-P's Aiden Lamborn were both unable to clear the opening height of 5-10 in the high jump and finished with no height.
Clarksville's Cailyn Hardy was able to finish in seventh place of the 400 hurdles with a time of 1:08.06.
Oltrogge, Curley, Taylor Buhr and Knight of Wapsie Valley placed sixth in the 4x100 with a time of 51.35. The seventh place finish qualified the quartet for the finals on Saturday.
Clarksville's Manwarren, Kampman, Clair Lodge and Hardy finished the relay in a season best time of 52.23, good for 20th.
The Wapsie Valley boys 4x100 team of Braden Knight, Hunter Kane, Schares and Traeton Sauerbrei just missed out on qualifying for the finals with a ninth place finish and a time of 44.81, less than half a second behind eighth place.
In the same event, Tripoli's Javontae Simpson, Schroeder, Comer and Rowan Carlson took 23rd with a time of 45.66.
The Warrior girls 4x400 team of Jones, VanDaele, Kylee Moulds and Bellis crossed the line in 4:15.31, good for 14th place.
On the boys side, the Wapsie team of Schmit, Sauerbrei, Ian Buzynski and Schares took 12th with a time of 3:31.83.
Nashua-Plainfield's Bo Harrington, Blaine Brannon, Kaden Wilken and Titus Evans placed 22nd with a time of 3:39.50.