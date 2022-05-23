A new record of 39,415 people converged on Drake University to watch the Iowa state high school track and field events May 19-21.
The first session of day saw 1A and 4A schools take the track first.
Wapsie Valley and Nashua Plainfield had shot putters Elle Voy and Breanna Hackman kick off the morning field events. Voy, from Wapsie Valley, threw a personal record of 35 feet and 6 inches to take eleventh place in 1A.
Hackman, from N-P, had a throw of 38-07.75 to take third place and give the N-P girls’ team six points to start the day. In the boys’ shot put, Deshaun Wilder from Tripoli threw a PR of 50-02.50 to take sixth place in 1A.
In the girls’ 1A long jump, Wapsie Valley’s Isabel Larue jumped a PR of 15-11.50 to take tenth place.
In the 200 meter preliminaries, N-P’s Makenzie Foelske ran a PR of 27.08 seconds. That time was good for third place in the third heat and to qualify for the 200 finals on Saturday in the eighth position.
Following the girls 200 prelims, the 1A boys, including Liam Carlson from Tripoli and Holten Robinson from Wapsie Valley, ran. Carlson ran a PR of 22.51 to take second in his heat and qualify for the finals in the same place. Robinson ran a PR as well of 23.44, just half a second behind qualifying for the finals.
The 4x800-meter relay event saw a timed final, which means there were three heats and the best time was the state champion.
The Wapsie Valley girls team of Brooklyn Etringer, Ava VanDaele, Brylee Bellis and Sydnie Martin ran a time of 10 minutes and 38.11 seconds, which put them in 14th place. The Wapsie Valley boys also had a qualifying team in the 4x800-meter of Ryan Schares, Ian Buzynski Dawson Schmit and Aiden Shannon ran a time of 8:33.48 to take ninth place.
In the 100 meter dash prelims, Foelske from N-P ran a 13.18 to take first in her heat and qualify for the finals on Saturday.
Jaylin May from Wapsie Valley crossed the line at a time of 13.66 to finish in 14th place and just missed qualifying for the Saturday final.
The boys’ 100 saw the quick Tripoli duo of Liam Carlson and Austin Bremer finish with times of 13.38 and 11.45 respectively to qualify for the finals.
The girls’ 1A 400 timed final saw the outstanding freshman Kadence Huck from N-P finish first to win her school’s first running state title. Huck won with a time of 57.38
“I knew going into the race that winning was a very capable thing,” Huck said. “It came down to who wanted it more. I knew that I had to pull it away at the end.”
The boys’ 400 saw N-P’s Drew Wilken run a PR time of 53.68 to finish in 20th place.
Wapsie Valley’s boys’ shuttle hurdle relay team of Dawson Schmit, Holten Robinson, Mason Harter and Gunner Meyer qualified for the finals on Saturday with a time of 1:02.18.
Starting off the afternoon section was the 2A girl’s shot put with Denver’s Sydney Eggena. Eggena started off with in the prelims with three throws of over 40 feet. In the finals, Eggena broke her PR by over two feet winning the state title with a distance of 44-00.5.
“It is a huge accomplishment,” Eggena said. “44 is actually my favorite number, my lucky number and I was able to hit that. The weather was perfect out and my mom taught me everything that I know. It all worked out today and I am so happy it happened in my last throw ever.”
In the boys’ 3A shuttle hurdle relay event, Waverly-Shell Rock’s team of Robert Poyner, Caleb Hoins, Wesley Spears and Sam Roose ran a time of 1:05.31 to finish in 20th place and miss qualifying for the finals.
W-SR’s Nick Kepford ran in the 3200 meter run on Thursday. A time of 9:55.32 placed him sixth. Unfortunately, in most of the distance events, Kepford ran into the buzz saw that was Aiden Ramsey and Jackson Mace-Maynard. Throughout the three days, Ramsey won the 1600, 3200, 800 and distance medley relay, just the second athlete to do that in state meet history.
The girls’ 200 prelims saw Denver’s Natalie Demai take second in her heat. Demai finished with a time of 25.90 to break her PR. The time meant Demai qualified for the finals on Saturday. Leah Cherry from W-SR also ran the 200 and crossed the line with a time of 27.94 to finish in 22nd place. In the boys’ 200, Denver’s Ethan Schoville ran a time of 23.48 to break his PR and finish in 19th place. Ryan Folkerts also broke his PR, crossing the line at 23.24 and finished in 18th place.
During the afternoon field events, W-SR had two high jumpers in Avery Beckett and Ramey Dalhquist. Beckett finished in fourth place, jumping a PR of 5-06. Beckett missed all three jumps at 5-08. For Dalhquist, a season best height of 4-10 was good enough for a tie in 16th place.
The 4x800 timed final saw the Denver girl’s team of Chloe Ristau, Laci Even, Aubrey Decker and Amber Homan take fifth. A time of 10:05.77 was just a second behind fourth place.
In the girls’ 400 timed final, Denver’s Aubrey Decker ran a time of 1:07.60. The time was good for 24th place. W-SR’s Asa Newsom also ran and finished with a time of 49.84, good for fifth place to end the day for the area teams.