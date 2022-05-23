Day two of the Iowa high school state track and field meet opened with the discus throw for 1A. Clarksville’s Jenna Myers and Nashua-Plainfield’s Breanna Hackman threw 95 feet and 10 inches and 128-01 respectively. Both throws were personal records for the athletes. Hackman’s throw gave her a third place finish adding six points for the N-P team. For Myers, she finished in 19th place in her first year competing in the discus.
Nashua-Plainfield opened the running events by winning their second event of the weekend in the distance medley relay. The team of Makenzie Foelske, Jennah Carpenter, Abbie Hyde and Kadence Huck crossed the line with a time of 4 minutes and 13.08 seconds. Wapsie Valley also ran in the event with the team of Emma Jones, Hannah Knight, Hailey Eitzenhefer and Ava Van Daele. They crossed the line at 4:37.38 to finish in 23rd place.
Gunner Meyer from Wapsie Valley ran in the 110 meter hurdle preliminaries. Meyer crossed the line in 14.92 seconds to break his PR and qualify for the Saturday finals.
The 4x200-meter relay was running in a timed final with Tripoli putting out the team of Austin Bremner, Jase Hereid, Rowan Carlson and Liam Carlson. Tripoli crossed the line with a time of 1:32.00 to take fourth place, just half a second behind the first place finisher. In the girl’s 4x200, Wapsie Valley put out the team of Emma Jones, Hannah Knight, Brylee Bellis and Peyton Curley. Wapsie crossed the line with a time of 1:52.12 and placed 20th.
Wapsie Valley’s Dawson Schmit ran in the 400 meter hurdle finals. Schmit ran a time of 58.88 to take 20th place.
The 4x100 saw Wapsie Valley’s girls' team of Jaylin May, Hannah Knight, Brylee Bellis and Peyton Curley run a time of 51.70. Wapsie Valley’s time was a tenth of a second behind the last qualifier and they finished in ninth place. On the boy’s side, Tripoli and Wapsie had teams run in the 4x100 qualifier. Tripoli’s team of Jason Hereid, Liam Carlson, Rowan Carlson and Austin Bremner ran a season best time of 44.01 to qualify for the Saturday final. For Wapsie, the team of Ryan Schares, Hunter Kane, Traeton Sauerbrei and Holton Robinson crossed the line with a time of 44.66, just missing the cut-off for the finals.
Wapsie Valley boys and girls both had teams in the 4x400 qualifying heats. Wapsie Valley’s team of Sydnie Martin, Emma Jones, Peyton Curley and Brylee Bellis qualified with a time of 4:09.88. N-P’s team of Abbie Hyde, Jennah Carpenter, Jordyn Frost and Kadence Huck also qualified with a time of 4:10.71 which was a season best for the squad.
The afternoon section started off with the shot put champion Sydney Eggena throwing in the discus. Unfortunately for the senior, Eggena scratched on all three of her throws, ending her season. In the long jump, Waverly-Shell Rock’s Sam Roose jumped a personal best distance of 20-0.05 to take 17th.
Denver’s distance medley relay team of Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrandt, Natalie Demai and Amber Homan ran a time of 4:14.64 in the timed final. Denver finished in third for the race.
Kasey Wirtjes from Denver ran in the 110 meter hurdles and ran a PR in the event. Wirtjes ran a time of 15.45 to place twelfth and missed the cutoff for the finals by half a second. In the same event in 3A, W-SR’s Sam Roose ran and caught a bad break by tripping over the adjacent lane’s fallen hurdle. Roose crossed the line with a time of 19.54 in the event. In addition to the high jump, W-SR’s Avery Beckett made it to the state event in the 100 hurdles. Beckett ran a time of 17.43 to take 21st place.
The 4x200 event was also a timed final with the Denver boy’s team of Zander Norman, Caylor Hoffer, Ethan Reiter and Ethan Schoville running a season best time of 1:31.62. Denver placed third, a second behind the first place winner. Denver also ran their girls' team in the event. The squad of Elaina Hildebrant, Paige Westbrook, Laci Even and Anna Curtis ran a time of 1:50.23 to take 17th place.
W-SR ran two athletes in the 400 meter hurdles timed finals in Asa Newsom and Wesley Spears. Newsom and Spears finished fifth and seventh respectively with times of 56.20 and 56.33. Spears’ time of 56.33 was a PR in the event.
In the distance medley relay, W-SR’s team of Ryan Folkerts, Noal Foster, Austin Dewey and Nick Kepford met an unfortunate end to their season. In the handoff between the 100 and 200 leg, the handoff slipped through the hands and the team was disqualified.
Denver’s 4x100 team of Micah Grier, Caylor Hoffer, Nick Adams and Zander Norman ran a season best time. The time of 44.38 was good for fourteenth place, less than half a second behind the qualifying time.
In the last event of the night, the 4x400, the Denver boy’s team of Zander Norman, Ethan Schoville, Micah Grier and Caylor Hoffer qualified with the third fastest time of 3:27.70, which was a season best. The lady Cyclones also sent a 4x400 team of Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrandt, Amber Homan and Natalie Demai who also ran a season best time of 4:03.17 to qualify for the finals with the second best time. Austin Dewey, Wesley Spears, Jack Wilson and Asa Newsom ran a time of 3:29.76 to place 13th.