The final day of the Iowa state high school track and field meet saw temperatures dip down into the low 50s to start the day.
In the sprint medley relay, the first event of the day, Nashua-Plainfield and Wapsie Valley had teams. For N-P, the team of Abbie Hyde, Rylee Weiss, Makenzie Foelske and Kadence Huck took home the third state title in running events for the weekend with a time of 1 minute and 51.44 seconds. The Wapsie Valley team of Jaylin May, Hannah Knight, Brylee Bellis and Sydnie Martin took ninth with a time of 1:54.84. In 2A, the Denver girls team of Amelia Powers, Elaina Hildebrandt, Natalie Demai and Anna Curtis ran a time of 1:50.91. That time was good for second place, just two seconds behind the first place finisher.
Waverly-Shell Rock also sent a team of girls to compete in the sprint medley. The group of Lily Betts, Sally Gade, Keiri Holmquist and Leah Cherry crossed the line at 1:54.45 to finish in 19th place.
In the 1A boys sprint medley, Clarksville and Wapsie Valley had teams. For Clarksville, the team of Ethan Myers, Connor Tesone, MaKade Bloker and Isaac Backer ran 1:41.12 to take 22nd place. Braden Knight, Traeton Sauerbrei, Hunter Kane and Brady Sauerbrei ran for Wapsie Valley. The squad ran a time of 1:43.08 to take 24th place. For 2A, the team of Micah Grier, Zander Norman, Ethan Schoville and Caylor Hoffer ran for Denver. A time of 1:36.11 put the Cyclones in a fourth place finish.
The next event with an area athlete was the boys 800 meter run with W-SR’s Nick Kepford running. After a sixth place finish in the 3200 meter run, a time of 1:58.02 was a personal record for Kepford to place sixth. Unfortunately, Kepford also ran into the buzz saw of Aiden Ramsey from Dallas Center-Grimes who won the 3200, 1600, 800 and the distance medley relay.
“I would say I am satisfied with my time,” Kepford said. “It was a really tough section with the Drake Relay winners and record holders. My week has gone pretty well. I’m trying to control what I can control from a mental standpoint.”
In the boys shuttle hurdle event, Wapsie Valley’s team of Dawson Schmit, Holten Robinson, Mason Harter and Gunner Meyer ran a time of 1:02.29. The time was good for fourth place in the event.
The 100 saw N-P’s Makenzie Foelske run a time of 12.59 to break her personal record. The third place finish gave N-P six more team points as they competed for the team title. In the boy’s 100, the event saw two Tripoli Panthers competing for the state title. Liam Carlson and Austin Bremner finished first and fourth respectively. Carlson broke the 1A state record with a time of 10.84.
“I was a little faster than him [Carlson] earlier in the year,” Austin Bremner said. “It is crazy to think that we have been running together since middle school and I am so incredibly proud of him for breaking the record”
“Before the race I am just thinking about my routine,” Carlson said. “During the race I looked to my left and right and didn’t see anyone and thought that was good. I definitely pushed my foot turnover to the limit, I felt myself start to want to tumble over. Running against the best of the best pushes me to my limit.”
Wapsie Valley’s Gunner Meyer ran in the 110 meter hurdles. Meyer ran a personal record time of 14.70 to take second place, half a second slower than first place.
In the girls 200, N-P’s Foelske finished the race with a time of 26.56 to break her personal record that was set earlier in the week. A fourth place finish gave the Huskies five more team points.
In the 2A 200, Denver’s Natalie Demai also broke her personal record with a time of 25.56. Demai’s time was good enough for third place and just a half a second behind the winner.
In the boy’s 1A 200 race, Carlson was looking to make it two titles in the 100 and 200. Carlson ran a time of 22.09, another personal record broken, to take second, just four thousandths of a second behind first.
The mile saw W-SR’s Nick Kepford running after a sixth place finish in the 3200. Kepford saw a time of 4:22.67 to take fifth. Kepford’s time was good enough for yet another personal record broken by area athletes. In the girl’s 1500, Denver had two runners in Chloe Ristau and Amber Homan. Homan ran a time of 5:06.87 to place 15th. Ristau broke her personal record in the 1500 with a time of 5:13.02 to take 19th.
Tripoli added another state running title in the 4x100 with the team of Jace Hereid, Laim Carlson, Rowan Carlson and Austin Bremner who broke their season best time. The Panther squad crossed the line 43.34 to take first.
The final event of the weekend, the 4x400, saw a great race for third place between Wapsie Valley and Nashua-Plainfield. The Wapsie team of Sydnie Martin, Emma Jones, Peyton Curley and Brylee Bellis ran a time of 4:10.30 to finish fourth. For the Huskies, the team of Abby Hyde, Jennah Carpenter, Jordyn Frost and Kadence Huck needed a seventh place finish or better to claim the 1A girl’s team title. After the third lap, N-P was in seventh before handing the baton off to the freshman Huck. Huck battled through the front straight away to get to fifth and on the front stretch, Huck pushed herself past Wapsie’s Bellis to take third with a time of 4:09.54 to break their season best and claim the 1A team title.
Denver had two 4x400 teams run in the finals with the girls running first. The team of Anna Curtis, Elaina Hildebrandt, Amber Homan and Natalie Demai finished in second place with a season best time of 4:03.56. The Denver boy’s team of Zander Norman, Ethan Schoville, Micah Grier and Caylor Hoffer ran the final event for the area teams in the 4x400 running a season best 3:25.87. Hoffer ran the anchor leg starting in third place and running a 49 second 400 to put the team into second place, just fourth tenths of a second behind the winner.